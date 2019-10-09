|
LOIS K. LAYNE, 84, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Raymond Layne, died Sept. 26 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. She retired from Gallipolis Developmental Center. There will be a memorial service 3 p.m. Oct. 12, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to JW.org or Twin Rivers Congregation for World Wide Work, 538 Bulaville Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019