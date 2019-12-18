|
LOIS MARIE ELKINS, 88, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born July 26, 1931, in Hamlin, W.Va., daughter of the late Leona Mae and Lonnie Leslie McComas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Arnold, her older brother, Eugene Cyril McComas, her younger brother, Norman Leslie McComas, and her sister, Lorraine McComas Petrie, and survived by her husband of 68 years, James Russell Elkins; her sisters, Barbara Lou Lamade and Anna Gay McGhee, and her children, James Randolph Elkins, Lisa Ann Wilcox and Leslie Ray Elkins. She enjoyed her eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Lois was a member of Hamlin Methodist Church (formerly Trinity United Methodist Church) where she was a youth leader, Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, choir member and soloist. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, served as a member of the Silver Haired Legislature in West Virginia and was on the board of Southwestern Community Action Council. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. The burial will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Hamlin United Methodist Church, 8036 Lynn Ave., Hamlin, WV 25523, phone 304-824-3383. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019