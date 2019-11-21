|
|
LOIS MARJORIE SPURLOCK, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Beard Mortuary with Minister Robert Hayes officiating. Entombment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday after noon. She was born February 5, 1925, the daughter of the late Robert and Rebecca Pittenger Hayes. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Vickie Louise Mullins, and 10 siblings. She was a member of Church of Christ. Marjorie was retired from Owens-Illinois with 30 years of service. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Doris Marie Spurlock, and son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Sharon Spurlock, all of Huntington; grandchildren, Rick (Leigh) Spurlock, Timothy (Rita) Spurlock, Robyn Spurlock (Mike) Basenback and Rian Spurlock; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019