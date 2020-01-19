Home

Services
Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home
10030 Route 152
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5107
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home
10030 Route 152
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home
10030 Route 152
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
LOIS ROSS, 90, of Lavalette, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born October 14, 1929, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Pleasant and Nettie Simpkins. Her husband, Forrest Ross, also preceded her in death, along with two grandsons, Brian Henderson and Todd Henderson. Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Henderson of Kenova; one grandson, Jeremy (Courtney) Henderson of Kenova; one granddaughter, Mary Henderson of Ft. Gay; and one sister, Avonelle Endicott of Wayne. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Lycans officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Monday at the funeral home.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -