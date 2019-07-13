







LOLA LEE ADKINS, 82, of Fayetteville, N.C., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away July 9, 2019, in Fayetteville, N.C. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Ray Vance. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. She was born February 18, 1937, in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late John T. and Elizabeth Ellen Frye Bills. She retired from Marshall University, Marriott Services concessions Manager and the Memorial Field House. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cletis Adkins, and one son, Gregory Dale Adkins. She is survived by two daughters, Robin Lynn Perry of Fayetteville, N.C., and Tammy Jo Adkins of Huntington; one son, Timothy Adkins of Crown City, Ohio; two sisters, Marty Faultner and Becky Wiley of S.C.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 13, 2019