LON DALE CHANEY, 48, of Huntington, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Lon was born on August 11, 1970, in Huntington, a son of Quentin and Elnora Cornell Chaney. Lon attended local schools and later went on to work as a security officer at St. Mary's Medical Center with A 1 Security. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Lon is preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents, a brother, Quentin Chaney Jr., and a sister, Nancy Thacker. Survivors include his parents, Quentin and Elnora Chaney of Huntington; his loving wife, Itona Chaney of Huntington; two sons, Charles (Heather) Woods of Huntington and Andrew (Ellie) Woods of Charlotte, N.C.; a daughter, Elizabeth (Jon) Warady of Huntington; five very special grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, George Thacker of Huntington. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Hospice of Huntington. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 17, 2019
