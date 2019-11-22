The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
LON WILLIAM CAMPBELL, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., joined his Heavenly Father on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born July 1, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late William "Bill" Campbell and Bessie Ramey Greene. He was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, John Robert "Butch" Campbell; one grandson, Chad Allen Stewart; and his father-in-law, Robert L. Combs. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Glenda Combs Campbell; five children, Charles Gregory Campbell of Proctorville, Ohio, Sara Holton of Huntington, Jay Allen Campbell of Coal Grove, Ohio, Tammy (Jerry) Stewart Jr. and Lisa (Patrick) Baumhover of Melbourne, Florida; 10 grandchildren, Madison Campbell, Connor Campbell, Shane Raider, Lakin Raider, Ashley (Justin) Hastings, Nathan (Kaitlyn) Stewart, Lindsay (R.J.) Davenport, Allyson Baumhover, Karianna Baumhover and Landon Baumhover; four great-grandchildren, Tristan Davenport, Remi Davenport, Paisley Hastings and Brynlee Stewart; his mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Combs; a sister-in-law, Mary Campbell; a nephew, Brett Campbell; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Greg Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
