LONA IRENE HURLEY ADKINS, 72, of Kenova, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Cabell-Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with Pastor Keith Chadwick officiating. Interment will take place in Maple Hill Cemetery. She was born February 15, 1947, in Prichard, W.Va., daughter of the late Everett Hurley and the late Opal Bellomy Sprague. Lona was a homemaker who loved taking care of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Community Chapel Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Hurley; stepfather, Gene Sprague; precious granddaughter, Faith Ann Prince; and sister-in-law, Myra Hurley. Survivors include her beloved husband, Henderson "Googie" Adkins; three cherished daughters, Angela Hurley, LaDonna Dingess and Opal Workman; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Roy Webb, Oscar Hatten (Tessa), Kenneth Acord (Patty) and Keith Chadwick (Freda); seven grandchildren: Kendra, Keith, Robert, Brad, Dakota, Christopher and Matthew; five great-grandchildren; four sissies: Bonnie, Lotus, Judy and Diane; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
