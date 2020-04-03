|
LONNIE BELL MILLS, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her residence. Private services will be conducted by Pastor Donnie McCloud. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Lonnie was born in Cabell County, W.Va., January 18, 1929. She was a homemaker and a member of Highlawn Full Gospel Assembly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edwin Mills, and one daughter, Elizabeth Mills, at birth, her parents, Lawrence Verlin Geer and Effie Mae Jenkins Geer, another daughter, Carolyne Denise Ross, one son, James Verlin Mills, one sister, Virginia Kathern Geer, five brothers, Thurmond, Ezra "Billy," Carl, McClellan and Charles "Tubby" Geer. Survivors include three daughters, Bonnie Sue (Don) Nelson of Pocahontas County, W.Va., Joyce Ann Mills of Huntington and Shirley Kay (Jack) Bloss of Chesapeake, Ohio; two sons, John Edwin (Melinda) Mills of DeMossville, Ky., and Charles Lee (Anita) Mills of Flatwoods, Ky.; and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Mills of Huntington; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for all their loving care. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2020