LONNIE FRANK McCONDA, 87, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born March 18, 1932, in Cabell County, West Virginia, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Newman McConda. In addition to his parents, Lonnie was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn McConda; three sisters; and one brother. Lonnie served his country in the United States Army and is a Korean War veteran. He was retired from INCO Alloys, where he was a Blacksmith. Lonnie was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. He is survived by his wife, Frances Long McConda of Barboursville; four children, Linda (Bob) Nichols of Culloden, Joe (Terri) McConda of Russell, Ky., Tim (Karen) Stevens of Huntington and Michele (Terry) Roberts of Columbia, S.C.; nine grandchildren, Angie, Scott, Mandi, John, David, Chelsea, Graham, Brooks and Hilary; and twenty-two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Huntington, with Dr. David Lemming officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 W. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019