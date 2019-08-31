Home

McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
(304) 824-3733
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
1937 - 2019
LORAINE ROMAN, 82, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born July 1, 1937, to Merlin and Tennessee Hazelett. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Roman, one sister, Maxine (Brooks) Prichard, and one brother, Dallas Hazelett. She is survived by two sisters, Martha Messinger of Branchland, W.Va., and Delsie Clayton of North Carolina; and several nephews and nieces. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2019
