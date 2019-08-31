|
|
LORAINE ROMAN, 82, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born July 1, 1937, to Merlin and Tennessee Hazelett. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Roman, one sister, Maxine (Brooks) Prichard, and one brother, Dallas Hazelett. She is survived by two sisters, Martha Messinger of Branchland, W.Va., and Delsie Clayton of North Carolina; and several nephews and nieces. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2019