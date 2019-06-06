







LOREN G. STRATTON, 84, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Winford Curry. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. He was born June 22, 1934, in Cabell County, a son of the late Clarence and Daisy Mabel Moore Stratton. Loren was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, a retired employee of ACF Industries and a member of the Lebanon Masonic Lodge #68, AF&AM, Milton. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Stratton. He is survived by his loving wife, Lola Weatherholt Stratton; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Greg Richardson of West Portsmouth, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Paige Stratton of Culloden; brother and sisters-in-law, Merle and Linda Stratton and Norma Stratton; sister, Marjorie Reynolds; grandchildren, Jared Mills, Alex and Greg Richardson, Dennis Loren and MacKenzie Nicole Stratton; and great-grandchildren, Eydon and Scott Stratton. Masonic graveside services will be conducted by the Lebanon Masonic Lodge #68 AF&AM, Milton. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary