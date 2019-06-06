The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for LOREN STRATTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOREN G. STRATTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOREN G. STRATTON Obituary




LOREN G. STRATTON, 84, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Winford Curry. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. He was born June 22, 1934, in Cabell County, a son of the late Clarence and Daisy Mabel Moore Stratton. Loren was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, a retired employee of ACF Industries and a member of the Lebanon Masonic Lodge #68, AF&AM, Milton. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Stratton. He is survived by his loving wife, Lola Weatherholt Stratton; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Greg Richardson of West Portsmouth, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Paige Stratton of Culloden; brother and sisters-in-law, Merle and Linda Stratton and Norma Stratton; sister, Marjorie Reynolds; grandchildren, Jared Mills, Alex and Greg Richardson, Dennis Loren and MacKenzie Nicole Stratton; and great-grandchildren, Eydon and Scott Stratton. Masonic graveside services will be conducted by the Lebanon Masonic Lodge #68 AF&AM, Milton. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now