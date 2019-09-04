|
LORENA BURD, "Granny," 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away, surrounded by family, Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born May 13, 1934, in Lawrence County, Ohio. She was a ship in the storm and a place of solace for her family, friends and many who knew her. Helping others in need was truly her life's work. She never hesitated to reach out to try to make life a little better for those around her. She was quick-witted and kind, always leaving others with a smile on their faces. She was a lunch lady at Fairland High School for many years, and an avid fan of Fairland, Duke and Marshall basketball. She attended Sheridan Freewill Baptist Church in South Point, Ohio. The world will truly not be the same without her in it. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Burd; her parents, Kenneth and Grace Simpson; and five sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Mike) Hughes; sister, Marcella (Al) Estep; granddaughters, Brandy Ward (Shane Wilson), Amber (Brian) Bader and Eden (Joe) Hall; two great-grandsons, Rowan Ward and Oliver Hall; niece, Teresa Webb; great-nephew, Bryan Lively; special friends, Danny and Arlene Fuller; as well as several nieces and nephews. At Lorena's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Sheridan Freewill Baptist Church to support the Dan Caba missionary family in the Philippines. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, the late Leslie Burd, at Miller Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019