LORETTA "LORI" MERRITT WATSON, 80 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana, died January 15, 2020, at her daughter's home, while surrounded by her children. Lori was born on January 22, 1939, in Wayne, West Virginia, to the late Lula and Wiley Merritt. She attended and graduated from Wayne High School prior to living in Huntington, W.Va., where she met and married Gary Watson of Huntington. She and her new family then moved to Indiana, where she soon became a mother of two and spent her days loving and caring for her children. As an Indianapolis resident for over forty years, she worked in retail sales while raising her family and adoringly spoiling her grandchildren. Although living far from her childhood home and family, she always looked forward to trips back to visit her parents, brothers and sisters. Her interests ranged from reading about anything she could get her hands on, gardening and canning with family and enjoying annual garage sale outings with her sisters and nieces. As a faithful servant of the Lord, she very much enjoyed reading her Bible and attending the Beech Grove Wesleyan Church with her daughter. She is survived by her loving children, Mike (Colleen) Watson and Ann Watson; brothers and sisters, Nobel (Shelby) Merritt, Gary Merritt, Randy (Margie) Merritt, Frances Eplin and Wanda Richardson; grandchildren, Dustin, Courtney, Johnathon, John, Thomas and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Nataley, Parker, Tyler and Lucille. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lorene Richardson; and brothers-in-law, Charles Eplin, Goble Richardson and Earl Richardson, all of whom loved her dearly and who will never forget her warmth, caring and undying love for them. As an extension of your condolences, in lieu of flowers, please consider giving generously to the , , in her memory. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with funeral service to be conducted at 2 p.m. following visitation. Private burial will follow at the Merritt Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va.