II Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course; I have kept the faith: LORINE MORRISON, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Lord Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at The Wyngate Senior Living Community, Barboursville. Visitation is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, and funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. by Rev. Kermit Taylor at Chapman's Mortuary. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Lorine was born February 16, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Carol and Amanda Kendrick. She was retired from WT Grant and was a founding member of First Huntington Christian Baptist Church of God of Huntington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Richard J. Morrison, to whom she was married for 57 years, and brothers, Ira and Charlie Kendrick. She is survived by her sister and best friend, Ruth "Tootsie" Hunter; loving daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Joe Broce of Bradenton, Fla.; two special grandchildren, Bryan Broce (Tiffany) of Westerville, Ohio, and Betheny Rowland (Chris) of Bradenton, Fla., and three wonderful great-grandchildren, Skylar and Nathan Broce and Gage Rowland. Additional survivors include three longtime friends, Wanda Wells, Sharon Nicholas and Brenda Chapman, special niece and nephews, Sheila (Larry) Stark, Eddie (Becky) Hunter and Greg (Tanya) Hunter, and their respective families. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019
