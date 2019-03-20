







LORITA YVONNE RIGGS, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on March 13, 2019, in Madison Park Healthcare. Lorita was born June 19, 1935, daughter of the late Wiley and Virginia Adkins. She graduated from Vinson High School in 1953. She retired with over 30 years of service from Chapman Printing Company and Champion Industries. In retirement, she volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House and took up painting for leisure. Lorita was a longtime member of Highlawn Baptist Church and Westmoreland Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir for both. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Susan Riggs of Huntington, W.Va.; and a daughter and son-in-law, Debbi Riggs and Michael Comer of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; five grandchildren, Benjamin Riggs, Jonathan Riggs, Nicole Riggs McIlvaine, Jesse Riggs and Kellen Comer; nine great-grandchildren, Brody Riggs, Brier Riggs, Wheaton Riggs, Annyston Riggs, Sophia McIlvaine, Finnegan McIlvaine, Anabella McIlvaine, Fletcher Riggs and Madge Riggs; and five great-great-grandchildren.She is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Sherrill Ann and John Blankenship of Roanoke, Va.; a brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Sue Adkins of Savannah, Ga.; and three nieces. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.