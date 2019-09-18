|
|
LOUANNE NISTENDIRK MOORE STOLLINGS, 62, of Huntington, wife of William Ray Stollings, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at her residence. She was born November 15, 1956, in Columbia, Mo., the daughter of Mary W. Childers of Huntington and the late Ervin Paul Nistendirk. Louanne was also preceded in death by her stepfather who raised her as his own, J.P. Childers, and a sister, Pauline Nistendirk Smith. She was a former teacher with Cabell County Schools. In addition to her husband and mother, survivors include her daughter, Tess Moore of Huntington; son, Derek Moore of Webster Springs, W.Va.; a grandson, David Rease Moore of Nicholasville, Ky.; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack and Verna Nistendirk of Georgetown, S.C., and Bob and Cammie Nistendirk of Charleston, W.Va. Louanne will be remembered by a wide range of friends who will never forget her vibrant personality and compassion for everyone she ever met. A celebration of her life service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Mark Finley and Pastor David Childers officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HER Place of Recovery Point in WV. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019