LOUIS GENE COFFEE, 79, of Huntersville, N.C., and formerly of Ceredo, W.Va., went home to his heavenly Father on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C., after a brief illness. He was born in Monaville, W.Va., a son of the late Earl and Vivian Coffee. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia Reed Coffee, and one brother, Rick Coffee. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Fortner (Ben) of Huntington, W.Va., and Gwen Pate (Doug) of Huntersville, N.C.; his grandchildren, Marshall, Michele, Michael and Matthew Fortner and Sydney and Noah Pate; his brother, Keith Coffee, and his sister, Phyllis Stewart (Steve), both of Russell, Ky.; his sister-in-law, Debbie Reed of Morehead, Ky.; his nephews, John Coffee and Chris Stewart; and his nieces, Kathy Bradach and Yvette Lass. Louis was a longtime member of Kenova United Methodist Church, where he spent time as the assistant minister of visitation and was a dedicated servant of the Lord. Many fondly remember him for the blue paper crosses that he gave away. At his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the Kenova United Methodist Church in Kenova, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.raymerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019