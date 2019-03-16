The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
LOUISE DELORES BILLS

LOUISE DELORES BILLS, 82, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born on April 22, 1936, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Cabell and Lessie Bartram Keesee. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bills. She was a member of Gethsemane United Baptist Church. She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Chapman (Jack); one son, Greg Bills (Karen); two brothers, Jack Keesee (Karen) and Glenn Keesee (Marlene); four grandchildren, Scott Bills (Kiersten), Ean Bills, Emily Chapman (Chris) and Laura Chapman; and one great-grandchild, Lydia Louise Bills. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Danny Dailey officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
