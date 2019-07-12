|
LOUISE ELIZABETH TAYLOR, of Ashland, cousin of Sally Smith of Richmond, Va., died July 10 in Ashland Community Hospice. She was a teacher in the Ashland Independent schools. There will be a memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Episcopal Church, Ashland, with reception following. Graveside service will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va. There is no visitation. Donations may be made to mentioned church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 12, 2019