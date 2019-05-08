







LOUISE G. SPURLOCK, 100, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born November 10, 1918, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Elba and Ruth Rife Spurlock. She was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois and was a member of Guyandotte United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, infant Arnold Spurlock, Raymond D. Spurlock and his wife Garnet and Charles Leroy Spurlock. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Janice M. Spurlock; three nieces, Cora Sue White and her husband John, Beverly Spurlock and Tina Lockwood; two nephews, Gene Spurlock and his wife Sara and Jeffrey Spurlock and his wife Robin; and a host of great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Spurlock Cemetery, Glenwood, W.Va., with the Rev. Mike Chapman officiating. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 8, 2019