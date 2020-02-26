|
LOUISE J. RIGGS, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Carl Riggs, died Feb. 25 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 10 a.m. Feb. 28, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Williamson, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. The Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020