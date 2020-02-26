Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424

LOUISE J. RIGGS

Send Flowers
LOUISE J. RIGGS Obituary

LOUISE J. RIGGS, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Carl Riggs, died Feb. 25 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 10 a.m. Feb. 28, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Williamson, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. The Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUISE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -