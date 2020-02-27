|
LOUISE JEAN RIGGS, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Louise was born December 14, 1927, in Williamson, W.Va., a daughter of the late Michael and Dominica Girardi Bucci. She was a Dietitian with Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson, Ky., and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Chesapeake, Ohio, and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Rossy, Phillip and Alec Bucci. Survivors include her husband, Carl Riggs, three sons, Bob (Judy) Riggs of Kenova, W.Va., David Riggs of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Greg (Debra) Riggs of Richmond, Va.; one sister, Sister Rosalie Bucci of Wheeling, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Lindsey Riggs of San Francisco, Calif., and her mother, Diana of Huntington, and Louie Carr of Austin, Texas; a special cousin, Mary Setzer of Louisville, Ky.; and many special friends at Wyngate at River's Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Williamson, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702, in memory of Louise Riggs. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.