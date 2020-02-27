The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:30 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Huntington, WV
View Map

LOUISE JEAN RIGGS

LOUISE JEAN RIGGS Obituary

LOUISE JEAN RIGGS, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Louise was born December 14, 1927, in Williamson, W.Va., a daughter of the late Michael and Dominica Girardi Bucci. She was a Dietitian with Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson, Ky., and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Chesapeake, Ohio, and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Rossy, Phillip and Alec Bucci. Survivors include her husband, Carl Riggs, three sons, Bob (Judy) Riggs of Kenova, W.Va., David Riggs of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Greg (Debra) Riggs of Richmond, Va.; one sister, Sister Rosalie Bucci of Wheeling, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Lindsey Riggs of San Francisco, Calif., and her mother, Diana of Huntington, and Louie Carr of Austin, Texas; a special cousin, Mary Setzer of Louisville, Ky.; and many special friends at Wyngate at River's Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Williamson, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702, in memory of Louise Riggs. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
