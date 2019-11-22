|
LOUISE M. LEGG, born on October 10, 1919, to the late William and Gracie Akers Lambert. Also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ralph Legg; her daughters, Barbara Ann Legg, Phyllis Jean (Robert) Neal, Norma Faye (Herold) Black; grandsons, Carl Legg II, Nathan Siipola and Donald Neal; sisters, Nannie Grizell, Maxine Gibinson, Gertrude Burns, Olive Lambert and Pauline Chamberlin; brothers, Aulton Fraizer, Buster Lambert, Duglas Lambert, Ralph Lambert, Vie Lambert. She is survived by her son, Carl Legg and wife Deborah; sister-in-law, Sylvia Lambert. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Vicky Siipola, Barbara Huffman, Shawnee Neal, Tammy Smith, Kim Cyrus, Tim Neal, Robert Neal, Kevin Black; 14 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was a retired Kerr Glass worker for 25 years, and she was a member of Trinity Free Will Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, W.Va. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time at the Reger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019