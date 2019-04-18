The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
LOUISE MAE IRBY

LOUISE MAE IRBY, 96, of Huntington, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Eddie Houston. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Louise was born November 14, 1922, in Huntington, a daughter of the late George W. and Carrie E. Stewart Moore. She was retired from The American National Rubber Company and a member of the Huntington Gospel Chapel. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Ernest E. Irby; an infant sister and brother, Edith and Herbert Moore; two brothers and their wives, Hershel and Margaret Moore and Herman and Lavella Moore. Survivors include one brother, Sherman Lee Moore and wife Sally of Pamplin, Va.; a cousin, Nancy Bigger and husband Brad of Huntington; several nieces, nephews and best friends, Barbara Hardy of Proctorville, Ohio, and Sharon Scarberry of Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
