LOVADA BECKETT FITZPATRICK, 81, of Carroll, Ohio, wife of Bennie Fitzpatrick, died May 21 at home. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, Ohio, with a funeral service at 7. There will be a second visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Beckett Family Cemetery, Dunlow.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 24, 2019
