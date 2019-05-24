Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home
10030 Route 152
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5107
Resources
More Obituaries for LOVADA FITZPATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOVADA BECKETT FITZPATRICK

Obituary Flowers

LOVADA BECKETT FITZPATRICK Obituary




LOVADA BECKETT FITZPATRICK, 81, of Carroll, Ohio, wife of Bennie Fitzpatrick, died May 21 at home. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, Ohio, with a funeral service at 7. There will be a second visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Beckett Family Cemetery, Dunlow.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries