Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
LOVIE FERGUSON


1932 - 2019
LOVIE FERGUSON Obituary




LOVIE FERGUSON, 86, of Detroit, Mich., passed away October 20, 2019. She was born December 18, 1932, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Ezra and Nora Sansom Lester. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Ferguson; granddaughter, Sabrina Lovie Miller-Carter; two brothers and five sisters. She is survived by one daughter, Debra Irene Carter of Warren Mich.; two sons, Larry Dale Ferguson of Florida, and Ezra Lenvil Ferguson of Detroit; four stepsons, Delbert Ferguson Jr., Tilmon Stanley Ferguson, Leslie Daniel Ferguson and Clovis Eugene Ferguson; sister Phyllis Burns of East Lynn; fourteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Brother J.R. Williamson. Burial will be in Morrison Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019
