







Loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, BARBARA KAY WILLIAMS, age 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, July 19, 2019, at , Ohio. Barbara was born March 2, 1945, in Huntington, a daughter of the late George Graham and Geraldine Graham. She celebrated 50 years of marriage with her soulmate and one true love, Howell Thomas "Tom" Williams. Barbara retired from the English Department at Marshall University and was a member of Union United Brethren Church in Proctorville, Ohio, where she served as Treasurer and Sunday School Teacher for many years. Barbara, known by family as "Bobbie" and "Bardie-Kay," embodied the truest of souls, always genuine, honest, trustworthy and gracious. She had a kind word for all friends old and new and addressed everyone as "honey." Barbara was a devout Christian and had a deep and passionate love of Christ. She honored that love through her character, work ethic, acts of kindness, words of support and encouragement, her testimony in accepting things she could not change, and her appreciation and thankfulness for God's will and plan for her life. Barbara devoted her life to her family. She gave tirelessly and selflessly of her time, energy and love. In years past, she enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time at the beach and camping with family and friends. In later years some of her happiest memories included spending time and making special memories with her grandchildren. Barbara will be remembered for her sweet disposition, kind heart and beautiful smile. Barbara leaves behind her children, Michele Lusk of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Leigh Pulse (Jason) of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; four grandchildren, Erin, Drew, Ali Lusk and Kinley Pulse, as well as her great-grandson, Amire Corpening-Lusk; a sister, Sheila Wheeler of Indianapolis, Ind.; along with many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Howell Thomas Williams, and brother, Harold Graham. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Valley National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory by Pastor Jeff Black. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio, and a luncheon will be held at the Proctorville Women's Club preceding the burial. Also on Monday, July 22, 2019, visitation for family will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and visitation for friends and loved ones will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 21, 2019