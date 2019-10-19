The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
LOWELL LESTER JOHNSON Jr.

LOWELL LESTER JOHNSON Jr. Obituary




LOWELL LESTER JOHNSON JR., 84, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church by Pastor Bill Davis, Pastor Nathan Jude and Pastor Jacob Marshall. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born May 28, 1935, in Huntington, a son of the late Lowell Johnson Sr. and Eloise Fuller Johnson. He was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia Pauley Johnson; one daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Jay Jefferson of Barboursville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher and Cristy Johnson of Ona and Paul and Rose Johnson of Slatington, Pa.; one sister, Patricia Ann McDonie of Milton; one brother and sister-in-law, James and Cindy Johnson of Richmond, Va.; five grandchildren, Jnae (Jason) Critchley of Lynchburg, Va., Jaren Jefferson of Barboursville, Dalton Johnson of York, Pa., Caleb Johnson of Dorchester, Mass., and Sarena Johnson of Ona; and two great-grandchildren, Braxson and Jaxson Critchley. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 64, Ona, WV 25545. Special thanks to the Neurotrauma ICU for their wonderful care. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019
