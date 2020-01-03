|
LOWELL MURRELL, age 74, of Merritt Island, Florida, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Carole; daughter, Nicole Matchett; granddaughter, Madeline Zeuli; grandson, Samuel Matchett; brothers, Edward and Terry; sister, Carolyn Weaver; brother-in-law, Henry Lubbers; and numerous nieces and nephews. To see the full obituary and share your memories of Lowell or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit the website: Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, www.newcomertitusville.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020