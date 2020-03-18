The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
LOWELL THOMAS FULLER

LOWELL THOMAS FULLER Obituary

LOWELL THOMAS FULLER, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens in Ashland, Ky., with Minister Matthew McBrayer officiating. Lowell was born April 15, 1935, in Williamson, W.Va., a son of the late Joseph A. and Lillian Lucille Brown Fuller. He was a retired salesman and was a member of the Oakland Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Lois Ann Weekley, and two brothers, Bruce Elliot Fuller and Howard Ray Fuller. He is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Ruth Fuller Daniels (Phillip), and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020
