|
|
LOYD RICHARD NELSON, 86, of South Point, Ohio, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at his home. He was born September 20, 1933, in Rutland, Ohio, a son of the late Loyd Denver Nelson and Julia Clouse Nelson Engle. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey David Nelson. Loyd retired as a machinist for Steel of WV and was an Air Force veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict. Survivors include his wife, Patricia McClure Nelson; a son, Jerry Dean Nelson of South Point; two sisters, Dorothy (Kermit) Taylor of Proctorville, Ohio, and Marilyn Cooper of Racine, Ohio; a brother, Jack (Cheryl) Nelson of Proctorville; and a grandson, Ryan Anthony Nelson. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Highland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, South Point, with Dr. Kermit Taylor officiating. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019