LUCIAN "BUCK" SANSOM JR., 77, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away October 12, 2019, at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. He was born March 22, 1942, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Lucian and Jewell Adkins Sansom. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Charles Abe Sansom, and the mother of his sons, Zella Sansom. He is survived by two sons, Arden Sansom of Galveston, Texas, and Jason Sansom of St. Mary's, Ga.; three sisters, Sue Perry of Lavalette, Connie Mays (Troy) of East Lynn and Mae Black (Kevin) of East Lynn; one brother, Grady Sansom (Saundra) of East Lynn; two nephews and five nieces. He was a lifelong member of VFW Post 9738, Guyandotte. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister David Gladwell. Burial will be in Sansom Family Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019