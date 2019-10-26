|
LUCILE GERTRUDE MARTSOLF, 82, of Huntington, was born December 6, 1936 in Butler, Pa., to the late Francis Louis and Laura Belle (Harbison) Martsolf. On October, 23, surrounded by her children, Lucile passed due to complications from a courageous 17-year battle of Alzheimer's/dementia. Lucile loved her family and being of service to others. She marveled at the beauty found on this earth; she liked to play cards, bowl, watch movies and had a lovely soprano voice. She proudly accepted recognition for 32 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring from the Huntington location as a mail carrier at the age of 66. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Norman Martsolf, Guy Martsolf, George Martsolf and a sister, Wilda Belle Groves, all of Butler, Pa. Cherishing her memory are her beloved children: Jeanne Keil (wife Valerie Ferretti), Hurricane, Utah; Kimberley Meerbeek (husband Tim Meerbeek), Lake Worth, Fla.; Brian Martsolf (wife Carlene Wilson), Greenville, S.C.; and Michelle Lewis, Cross Lanes; in addition to her sister Geraldine Heemer (husband Floyd Heemer), Butler, Pa.; brother Dale Martsolf (wife Betty Martsolf), Butler, Pa.; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cherished loved ones. Memorial service in Butler, Pa., to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice, or the Edmund Caskie Harrison Fund at St. John's Episcopal Church, Charleston, W.Va. Arrangements are in care of Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019