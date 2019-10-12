|
LUCILLE MATTHEWS NAPIER, 92, of Lavalette, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Don Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Lucille was born on October 4, 1927, in Logan, WV, a daughter of the late James Garland and Ifa Adkins Matthews. She was a teacher for Wayne County Schools for 37 years and was a member of the Wayne County Association of Retired School Employees. Lucille was also a member of Philadelphia United Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Napier; brother, James Conrad Matthews; and sister, Dorothy Jean Dyer. Survivors include a daughter, Gail Lambert (David) of Kenova, W.Va.; son, Richard Napier (Peggy) of Lavalette, W.Va.; sister, Charlene Finley (Newman); four grandchildren, William Napier (Denise), MaryBeth Brubeck (Michael), Stacey Jackson (Alex) and Andrea Lambert; and six great-grandchildren, Jacob and Logan Jackson, Grace Napier, Annie Brubeck, Isaac Napier and Ellie Brubeck; one brother-in-law, Bill Dyer; several nieces and nephews; as well as three special caregivers, Cathy Sullivan, Anna Holland and Judy Christian. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019