







LUCILLE NELSON, 88, of Salt Rock, widow of Rev. James (Ed) Nelson, was called away by her heavenly Father on March 30, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Edgar and Ona Lester Sansom. She was a longtime member of the Salt Rock United Methodist Church, now Salt Rock Community Church who "held on" to the "old time" southern gospel songs and preaching. She was a housewife by occupation and definitely a mother and grandmother who loved her children and grandchildren and devoted her time and life for them. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Zachary Fletcher, who was the love of her life; brothers and sisters-in-law, Hiram Sansom, Enslow (Ina) Sansom, Truman (Margaret) Sansom, Erman (Phyllis) Sansom; sisters and brother-in-law, Lucella (Ron) Jobe and Janice Gibson. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, James (Chuckie) and Bertha Nelson; Randy and Delores Nelson; daughter and son-in-law, Arnetta (Sue) and Eugene Fletcher; one brother and sister-in-law, Ernie and Ouida Sansom; brother-in-law, Connie Gibson; grandsons, Todd (Tara) Nelson and Brandon Fletcher; granddaughter, Jamie Nelson; great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Lacey Nelson. Lucille's close and special friends were Della Brock, Geraldine Adkins, Jerri Mills and Deloris "Sis" White. Music will be performed by great-granddaughter Brooklyn Nelson and great-nephew Ryan Thompson. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Ministers Emual and Delmar Adkins. Eulogy will be by Pastor Jason Salmons. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. The family wishes to thank everyone for the calls, cards, flowers, prayers and kind words. Visitation will be after noon Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019