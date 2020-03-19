The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map

LUCILLE SUMMERS LINN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCILLE SUMMERS LINN Obituary

LUCILLE SUMMERS LINN, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her residence. She was born September 24, 1925, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late H. Clythe and Nina Grass Summers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert George Linn; a son, John H. Linn; and a special cousin, Margaret Murrell. She was a longtime member of Highlawn Baptist Church and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Linn of Spring Hill, Fla.; a son, Jeffrey S. Linn of Huntington; a daughter-in-law, Judy Linn of Huntington; and one very special granddaughter and her husband, Holly Linn-McComas and Rob McComas of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Chapman's Mortuary.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUCILLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries