|
|
LUCILLE SUMMERS LINN, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her residence. She was born September 24, 1925, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late H. Clythe and Nina Grass Summers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert George Linn; a son, John H. Linn; and a special cousin, Margaret Murrell. She was a longtime member of Highlawn Baptist Church and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Linn of Spring Hill, Fla.; a son, Jeffrey S. Linn of Huntington; a daughter-in-law, Judy Linn of Huntington; and one very special granddaughter and her husband, Holly Linn-McComas and Rob McComas of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Chapman's Mortuary.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020