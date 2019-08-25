Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LUCY WHISMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCY C. WHISMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCY C. WHISMAN Obituary




LUCY C. WHISMAN, 90, of Yorktown, Va., passed away on August 15, 2019, after a long illness. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Whisman, son, Robert Whisman, and grandson, David Fetter. She is survived by her son, Michael Whisman, daughter, Sarabeth Goetschius, son-in-law, Raymond Goetschius, and grandson, Joshua Whisman. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 250 Fox Hill Road, Hampton, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to either The Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or the .
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries