LUCY C. WHISMAN, 90, of Yorktown, Va., passed away on August 15, 2019, after a long illness. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Whisman, son, Robert Whisman, and grandson, David Fetter. She is survived by her son, Michael Whisman, daughter, Sarabeth Goetschius, son-in-law, Raymond Goetschius, and grandson, Joshua Whisman. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 250 Fox Hill Road, Hampton, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to either The Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or the .
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019