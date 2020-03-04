|
LULA DEBULA HODGE, 94, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020. II Corinthians 5:8 provides Christians assurance that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Lula was born February 20, 1926, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Mack and Della Grass. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Ishmel Hodge; one daughter, Della Hodge; three brothers, Floyd Grass, John Grass and Sebert Grass; and three sisters, Julie Clark, Lenore Jeffers and Kathleen Settle. She is survived by one son, Gary Hodge; one daughter, Jill Sansom; three grandchildren, Mandy Perry (Ryan), Michael Sansom and Briana Sansom (Morgan); and two great-grandchildren, Jace and Isaiah Perry. Lula was a proud member of Antioch Baptist Church in Ona, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the mausoleum at Forest Memorial Park in Milton, W.Va., with Pastor Pete Davidson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020