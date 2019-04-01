The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
LULA MAE STONE

LULA MAE STONE Obituary




LULA MAE STONE, 89, of Huntington, left this life, from home, surrounded by her family on Friday, March 29, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Liberty Baptist Church, 2469 Yates Crossing Road, Milton, with Pastor Kim Stone officiating. Burial will be in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Lula Mae was born September 27, 1929, the daughter of the late Riley and Della Skeens. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Lacy Stone; and a baby sister, Charlene Skeens. She was a retired from the VA Hospital and a charter member of the Buffalo Homemakers Association. She attended Liberty Baptist Church. Survivors include two children, Beverly and Gary Bailey and Kim and Lugene Stone of Huntington; she was a special Nana to three grandchildren, Lacy Leanne and Mark Wilson, Angela and Brandon Huff, and Dustin and Sara Stone; and eight great-grandchildren who were the joy of her life, Lacy MarLeah Wilson, KimberLynn Hope Wilson, Titus Stone Wilson, Hattie RaeAnn Wilson, Hudson Graham Wilson, Bryson Timothy Stone, Evan Riley Stone and Della Rylee Huff; one sister, Helen and Larry Mullins; one sister-in-law, Nora Stewart; and three special cousins, Mike and Doris Smith, Marcella and Jim Canterbury, and Martha and Joe McNeal. She also leaves behind several other family members and a host of special friends. The family would like to especially thank our Hospice Team Michelle, Holly and Cindy from Hospice of Huntington for all the wonderful care they provided our Nana. Family and friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019
