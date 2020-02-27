Home

LULA MAE WHITE, 75, of Huntington, widow of Christopher White, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Beard Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Arthur Cemetery in Ona. She was born Jan. 28, 1945, in Ona, W.Va., the daughter of the late Fred Morrison and Hazel Wray Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her fiance, Bill Honaker; three sisters; and five brothers. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Lee (Deborah) White of Dublin, Ga., and a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda (Sean P.) Turley of Milton, Fla.; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
