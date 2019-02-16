|
LULU MOLLY BOGGS ERVIN, 97, of Pedro, Ohio, died Feb. 14 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from Lawrence County General Hospital and Lawrence County Health Department. Funeral service will be noon Monday, Cannons Creek EUB Church, Pedro; burial in Slab Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019
