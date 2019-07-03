Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-4128
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LYDIA MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYDIA MARGARET MORGAN


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
LYDIA MARGARET MORGAN Obituary




LYDIA MARGARET MORGAN, 83, of Ashland, widow of Stephen D. Morgan, died June 30 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Bayless Cemetery, Boyd County, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift to the or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries