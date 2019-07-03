|
LYDIA MARGARET MORGAN, 83, of Ashland, widow of Stephen D. Morgan, died June 30 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Bayless Cemetery, Boyd County, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift to the or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 3, 2019