Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LYLE MIDKIFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYLE ALLEN MIDKIFF


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LYLE ALLEN MIDKIFF Obituary




LYLE ALLEN MIDKIFF, of West Hamlin, W.Va., was born Oct. 15, 1961, and passed away April 14, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, at the age of Fifty Seven years, Five months and Thirty days. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Gene Midkiff. He was a heavy equipment operator for Chojnacki Construction Inc., Operators Union Local 132. He loved hunting, fishing, reading, watching sports, riding horses, was an avid WVU fan and also enjoyed working on the farm he shared with his mother and caring for his canine companions, Mabel, Bo and Bubby. He is survived by his mother, Velma Collins Midkiff; four children, Hannah (Jamie) Chambers, Chelsie, Chandler and Ruben Midkiff; three sisters, Stephanie (Allen) Adkins, Carolyn (Alma) Adkins and Giggi Slone; two brothers, David (Carol) Midkiff and Donald Midkiff II; two grandchildren, Carter and Zaylie; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and special friends, Richard Hodge, Gary May, John Burns and Andy Chojnacki. Special thanks to Dr. Ken Mapes, Dr. Yehuda Lebowicz, the Edwards Cancer Center, the staff on 2 South CHH, Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, niece and nephews, Beth (Dwayne) Fakourey, Todd Adkins, Rhonda Black and Logan Collins for their devotion to Lyle during his courageous battle with cancer. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Elder Jonah Adkins officiating. Interment will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now