







LYLE ALLEN MIDKIFF, of West Hamlin, W.Va., was born Oct. 15, 1961, and passed away April 14, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, at the age of Fifty Seven years, Five months and Thirty days. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Gene Midkiff. He was a heavy equipment operator for Chojnacki Construction Inc., Operators Union Local 132. He loved hunting, fishing, reading, watching sports, riding horses, was an avid WVU fan and also enjoyed working on the farm he shared with his mother and caring for his canine companions, Mabel, Bo and Bubby. He is survived by his mother, Velma Collins Midkiff; four children, Hannah (Jamie) Chambers, Chelsie, Chandler and Ruben Midkiff; three sisters, Stephanie (Allen) Adkins, Carolyn (Alma) Adkins and Giggi Slone; two brothers, David (Carol) Midkiff and Donald Midkiff II; two grandchildren, Carter and Zaylie; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and special friends, Richard Hodge, Gary May, John Burns and Andy Chojnacki. Special thanks to Dr. Ken Mapes, Dr. Yehuda Lebowicz, the Edwards Cancer Center, the staff on 2 South CHH, Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, niece and nephews, Beth (Dwayne) Fakourey, Todd Adkins, Rhonda Black and Logan Collins for their devotion to Lyle during his courageous battle with cancer. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Elder Jonah Adkins officiating. Interment will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary