|
|
LYLE D. POWERS "Poppy," 78, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at home. He was a son of the late Burgin and Thelma Powers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Powers, and brothers, Larry, Earl, Ray and Leon Powers. Lyle was a retired barber operating his own shop in Lavalette, W.Va. In earlier years, he served as an EMT of the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department. He was also retired from the Wayne County Board of Education. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at his camp in Webster County and shared countless memories with his hunting buddies. Lyle had a variety of stories of playing pranks on numerous friends throughout the years, and always enjoyed a good laugh or joke. He was an avid reader and loved history. He is survived by his children, Mike (Christine) Powers of Huntington, Sara (Doug) Stapleton, also of Huntington, and April (Mark) Adkins of Williamstown, W.Va.; grandchildren, Samantha "Sammi Jo" Stapleton (Troy Wallace), Elizabeth "Ellie" (Brad) Hammond, Kyle Powers, Mason and Sophia Adkins; and great-granddaughter, Zelda Hammond. He also leaves behind his faithful canine companion, Lou Lou. Additional survivors include a special sister-in-law, Ruth Powers, and a brother, Paul Powers. In addition, he leaves behind a host of friends who were like family from Mill Branch Road. Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Morris Funeral Home in Wayne, W.Va. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lavalette United Methodist Church or Hospice of Huntington.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020