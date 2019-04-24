







LYLE STOWERS, 64, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Bay, Florida, following a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born April 24, 1954, and was the son of Wylie and Mary Jane (Ray) Stowers of West Hamlin, W.Va., in Lincoln County. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Wylie and Mary Jane Stowers. Lyle and his family resided in West Hamlin, W.Va., most of his life. Later in life he spent most of his time at his Florida residence to be near his beloved children and grandchildren; however, his ties and love for his home of Lincoln County were never broken. Survivors include his fiance, Brenda Tomblin; brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Joy Stowers; two daughters and sons-in law, Stephanie Stowers and Dan Andrushko of Clearwater Beach, Fla., and Sheena and Michael Hoover of Vero Beach, Fla.; son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Jessie Haworth of Barboursville; stepdaughter, Jenny Tilley of Barboursville; six grandchildren, Zofia Hoover, Ava Andrushko, Anya Andrushko, Emmeline Hoover, Hutchinson Hoover and Ashton Andushko; and step-grandchildren, Jackson and Grayson Tilley. Also surviving is nephew, Aaron Stowers; two nieces, Brittany Stowers and Sydney Walker; cousins and their husbands, Evelyn and Don Palmer and Elecha and Danny Pratt; cousin, Kari Pratt. Lyle, along with brother, Greg, continued the legacy of leadership and economic development in Lincoln County passed down from their father, Wylie. Lyle took great pride in the family businesses including Stowers & Sons Land Company, Stowers Energy and Stowers Trucking. His passion as an entrepreneur and dedication to his community were evident in his unwavering work ethic. Stowers was committed to representing Lincoln County's needs. He served as 2nd Vice Chair of the West Virginia State Democrat Committee from 2000-2009. Lyle was also instrumental in the coordination of both Governor Joe Manchin's and Governor Bob Wise's administrations. As a Board Member, Lyle assisted in the development of Lincoln Unity Apartments for economically disadvantaged West Virginians and West Hamlin Unity Place for the disabled. Most recently, he was honored to have the privilege of announcing the opening of Fresenius Kidney Care in the Lincoln Plaza. Above all else, Lyle was the epitome of a family man, always sacrificing and putting the needs of his children and grandchildren first. He was adored by his family. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Elder Lenny Romans officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the Stowers family requests friends and family make donations in memory of Lyle to Center Point Church (6785 Straight Fork, West Hamlin, WV 25571).