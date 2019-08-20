|
SISTER M. ANTONIO (MARION) RENEAU, SAC, a member of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the age of 89 at St. Mary's Convent Infirmary in Huntington, W.Va. She was born February 4, 1930, in Papineau, Ill., the daughter of the late Theodore Raymil and Julie Leona Plaissard Reneau. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Alfred, Paul, Raymil and Roger Reneau, and two sisters, Dorothy Herbert and Emily Moore. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Sister Antonio entered the Pallottine Missionary Sisters in Huntington, W.Va., on February 19, 1948. She made her first vows on August 15, 1950, and her final vows on August 15, 1956. She earned her B.S. at St. Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri, and studied Theology at Marillac College also in St. Louis. She completed studies as a Laboratory Technician and obtained certification as a Radiology Technician at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. She spent most of her life in health care ministry at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va.; St.Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.; and St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon, W.Va. She also taught religious education in Logan, W.Va., for one year. She moved back to Huntington and served as a patient visitor in Nursing Homes and patient homes before moving to Laurel, Md. There she served as a teacher's aide for three years at Pallotti High School. She volunteered as a lab tech at a social organization, So Others May Eat (S.O.M.E), which served the poor and homeless in the Washington area. She then joined the staff of Providence Hospital in Washington, D.C., as a lab tech serving both inpatients and homebound patients from 1984 to 1995. After retiring from Providence Hospital she volunteered as a lab aide at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Hyattsville, Md., until 2003. She remained in Laurel until 2007 when following hip surgery she was brought to St. Mary's Sisters Infirmary for rehabilitation. She remained here for the rest of her life. Sister Antonio was a deeply spiritual person and spent many hours in prayer in the Infirmary Chapel. Sister had a special love for the poor and always looked for ways to help them. She reached out to anyone in need. She always put others before herself. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, on the First Floor East Wing in the foyer outside the Main Chapel at St. Mary's Medical Center. The Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Medical Center Chapel. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, West Virginia. Father Gideon Olugbami will be the main celebrant. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019