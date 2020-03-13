|
MABEL BROOKS, 97, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. She was born August 9, 1922, in Richmond, Va., daughter of the late Howard Edwards and Ada Ripley Miles. She was a loving and giving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Haywood Brooks; two sisters, Louise Covey and Mary May and a son-in-law, Raymond Thacker. Mabel is survived by her two daughters, Lorna Thacker and Lisa Tibbetts (Greg); granddaughters Shari Thacker Taynor (Bryan), Cassie Tibbetts Roth (Justin) and Rachel Tibbetts (Stephen Garrett); two great-grandsons, Caleb and Connor Roth; one sister, Juanita Bryan and one brother, Howard Edwards Jr. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Huntington, W.Va. She was also President and Vice President of Chesapeake Woman's Club, McGuffy Club of Lawrence County, Women's Auxiliary of Burlington Volunteer Fire Department and Lawrence County Federation. The family would like to express a special thanks to Morning Pointe, Russell, Ky., for their loving care and kindness and also to Community Hospice for their comfort and assistance. Friends may call from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020