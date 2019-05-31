







MABEL HACKWORTH RUMBAUGH was born Sept. 15, 1927, and died peacefully in her sleep at the Heritage Center on May 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Bert Oney Hackworth, and mother, Goldie Lucas Hackworth Napier, and her stepfather, Pearl Napier. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mearlyn Auvil; brother-in-law, Bill Kinser; and ex-husband, James B. Rumbaugh Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Linda R. LeMaster, and son, James B. Rumbaugh, Jr. and his wife Donna Tignor Rumbaugh; as well as three grandchildren: Mark E. Smith, Lisa Joy Ryan, and Tia Rumbaugh. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Berta Kinser, and her brother, John (Debra) Hackworth, and well-loved nieces and nephews. Her family invites you to join us at the Reger Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1, 2019, for a visitation at 11:30 a.m. until her funeral service at 1 p.m., followed by interment at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 31, 2019